As Rohit plays on, what next for Jaiswal?

Mumbai: Things change so rapidly in T20s, it’s easy to forget the record for fastest IPL fifty (13 balls) belongs to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Today, the Rajasthan Royals left-hander finds himself playing second fiddle to his prodigiously talented teammate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi has thrice come within touching distance (15 balls) of breaking Jaiswal’s record, and has even jumped the queue for national contention. File image of Yashasvi Jaiswal with Rohit Sharma. (PTI)

In ODIs, Jaiswal has been mostly consigned to the bench behind Rohit Sharma, who still believes he is the best man for the opening job. Most times, Indian cricket is a cut-throat marketplace. In Jaiswal’s case, his luck is uniquely wretched. Perfectly placed to dominate T20 cricket, the 24-year-old is rivaled by a 15-year-old sensation. At the peak of his powers and raring to go in ODIs, Jaiswal is competing with a 39-year-old legend.

Jaiswal may not need to reinvent the wheel; rather, he needs to stay patient—a difficult virtue to befriend while constantly being on the sidelines.

A mesh of style and orthodox technique, mastered through the hard grind on the maidans of Mumbai, meant it came as no surprise when Jaiswal’s first international opportunity came in Test cricket. Even before he made his mark with a ton on Test debut in July 2023, he had already showcased his adaptability by announcing himself on the T20 stage with a stellar IPL, overshadowing his senior partner Jos Buttler. It was clear he had what it takes to become an all-format player. But the road forward has been arduous for the UP native.

In Test cricket, Jaiswal has been at home with big runs across conditions and continents, featuring in each of the 31 Tests India has played since his debut. The story is very different in white-ball cricket. From his first T20I in August 2023, Jaiswal has made it to only 23 of India’s 88 matches. In ODIs, Jaiswal had to wait till Feb 2025 before getting a first look and since, has played in only 6 of India’s 23 matches.

Road to ODI WC

Two hundreds in those 6 outings illustrate his ability to transition to ODI gears. While India’s high-tempo T20I template keeps him out, selectors are known to be keen to give Jaiswal a run in 50-over cricket ahead of next year’s World Cup in South Africa.

A case in point was the home series against Afghanistan in June where Shubman Gill dropped down to No.3 to give Jaiswal a go. India’s World Cup plans may become clearer by year-end over the next 11 ODIs, starting with the Thiruvananthapuram ODI on Sept 27 against West Indies. Rohit Sharma’s future has already courted enough controversy with the selectors wanting him to pause or exit, the BCCI stepping in, and the former captain digging his heels in following a hundred in the last ODI at Lord’s .

Even if the Rohit call is taken closer to the World Cup, Jaiswal is likely to remain in the scheme of things. If not as a replacement, then acting as a cover. This is before the eventual call is taken on whether the World Cup-bound squad of 15 should have a reserve opener or middle-order backup.

Those who have worked closely with Jaiswal have little doubt, he will eventually make it big. “I have known Yashasvi Jaiswal for five years. He has an appetite that separates him from other young cricketers of his age,” Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals head coach told Sky Sports. “He is hungry to score runs in all conditions. I think he is just going to get better. He has the resilience to withstand the challenges that come in international cricket, to take the bumps that come his way in stride.”