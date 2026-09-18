India vs Japan Asian Games Live streaming: When and where to watch women's cricket quarter-final live on TV and online

India are all set to take on Japan, as the women's cricket team begin their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 in the quarter-final of the tournament at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. This will be the fourth and final quarter-final of the competition, and Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be looking to brush past the hosts and enter the semi-final. Harmanpreet Kaur. (BCCI Women/X) (HT_PRINT)

India come into the tournament with massive momentum in their stride. They recently won their record-extending 8th Women's Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka in the 2026 final. In fact, they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their five matches on the trot by comprehensive margins.

India won the gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games, and Harmanpreet Kaur will aim to repeat the feat and thus start their campaign off with a win. However, if Japan somehow manage to create an upset, then India will be knocked out of the Asian Games in their very first game.