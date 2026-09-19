Rohit Sharma's 'forever' response to Mumbai Indians chants after KKR offer wins hearts

Rohit Sharma has been an absolute icon in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been part of six title-winning campaigns, out of which five were for Mumbai Indians. In fact, he captained MI in all five of their IPL-winning campaigns, thus making him the joint-most successful captain in the league's history. Time and again, there have been rumours that he is looking to leave the franchise, but he has stayed put there since 2011, thus making him an all-time MI icon. Recently, he got a fun offer to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on live TV, and he had an answer that is sure to please MI fans all over. Rohit Sharma's answer to fun KKR offer is bound to win MI fans' hearts (PTI)

In a show that he is hosting for Sony titled 'Family Time with Rohit Sharma', former India and Mumbai cricketer Abhishek Nayar, who is currently the head coach of KKR, was a guest. Known to be a close friend of Rohit, Nayar teased the former India captain, saying that he was wearing yellow and asking whether that was a hint of his next franchise, thus subtly hinting towards Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Nayar also said that Rohit would look good in purple and gold, the official colours of KKR.

However, after this, the audience started chanting 'Mumbai, Mumbai', to which Rohit said, 'Forever', thus hinting at his loyalty towards MI. This is sure to bring smiles to the faces of MI fans all over the world.

Watch it right here: