PM Modi scripting saga of New India through service, resolve: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scripting the saga of a New India through his spirit of service, resolve and dedicated endeavour. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He was speaking at the launch of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra on Modi’s 76th birthday in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Union minister Chirag Paswan and others in Varanasi.

Under Modi’s leadership, there has been a tangible transformation in the lives of the poor, Adityanath said.

“Housing has been provided to four crore people, while the construction of 12 crore toilets has bolstered the dignity and respect of women. Through the Ujjwala Yojana, cooking gas has reached crores of families. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, eligible families have gained access to medical treatment worth up to ₹5 lakh annually,” he said.

“Modiji took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. He has advanced this journey without stopping, bending, or wavering, guided by the mantra of ‘Charaiveti-Charaiveti’ (keep moving forward). Witnessing his glorious journey as prime minister—marked by penance, hard work, and deep dedication—citizens across the country feel a sense of pride in the ‘New India.’ Under Modi ji’s leadership, a secure India now engages with the world on equal terms,” he said, wishing him good health, longevity, and continued service to the nation.

He described the bike yatra from Varanasi to Vadnagar as a campaign dedicated to commemorating Modi’s life and journey of service.

He explained that young participants would travel via various routes to Vadnagar, carrying sacred water from Uttar Pradesh’s major rivers. Upon reaching Vadnagar, they would offer sacred water to the Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple, whereas those coming from Vadnagar would offer water from Vadnagar to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Five hundred youths riding 250 bikes will undertake this journey. As the rally commenced, flower petals were showered upon the participants. A short film highlighting the positive transformations the country has witnessed under the prime minister’s leadership was also screened during the event.

The chief minister remarked that the youth—symbols of energy—have become participants in this journey. Commending the young participants dedicating their time to this 20-day bike expedition, the CM noted that they would cover 100 kilometers daily.

During the prime minister’s ‘magnificent’ 25-year journey, Adityanath noted that villages have become self-reliant, and youth secured jobs based on merit, free from the need for recommendations or under-the-table dealings.

“Villages that had not seen electricity for decades after independence now have a bright, steady glow in every home. Internet and banking services are reaching every village. PM Modi, through his vision, created a healthy environment to help the poor establish themselves as part of the mainstream,” he said.

Highlighting the startup ecosystem, the chief minister spoke about the transformation in the lives of the youth. He noted that young people now say they will not chase jobs but will instead create employment, thereby transforming the lives of others.

“By establishing this ecosystem across the country, the lives of crores of young people have been transformed. Success has been achieved in reviving traditional enterprises through artisans and craftspeople. This journey reflects the story of change brought about by initiatives like Stand-Up India and Digital India,” he said.

The chief minister mentioned that since the COVID period, 80 crore (800 million) people in the country have been receiving free rations continuously. He also discussed infrastructure developments, including road, air, and rail connectivity, as well as metro systems.

He noted that numerous semiconductor units have been established in India, and production has commenced.

“India is reaching new heights in fields such as quantum computing, the AI mission, drone technology, and robotics,” he said.

He expressed confidence that this yatra, imbued with energy and a positive spirit, would leave a lasting impact while advancing the mantras of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Great India), ‘Heritage and Development,’ and ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas’ (Together with all, Development for all).