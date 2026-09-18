15-day rail block to hit Pune train services from Sept 19

Pune - Mumbai, India - Sept. 5, 2018:Services on Central Railway line affected due to technical snag, trains halted between Sion and Matunga in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. (HT PHOTO)

Rail traffic in Pune and on several routes passing through the city is set to be affected for 15 days as Central Railway’s (CR’s) Pune division undertakes extensive pre-non interlocking (pre-NI) and non-interlocking (NI) works for commissioning the Hadapsar-Ghorpadi third railway line. The works will be carried out from September 19 to October 4 during which time, several trains will be cancelled, diverted, short-terminated or short-originated, even as others face regulation and revised departure timings.

As per the information shared by the railways, this infrastructure block at the Pune and Hadapsar yards will involve engineering, signalling and telecommunication (S&T), and overhead equipment (OHE) works. The changes are expected to especially affect passengers travelling between Pune, Mumbai and Solapur; as well as long-distance passengers whose trains pass through Pune. Railway officials have advised passengers to check the latest status of their trains before starting their journey.

Among the Pune-focused cancellations, the Pune-Solapur Intercity Express (12169) and Solapur-Pune Intercity Express (12170) will remain cancelled from September 19 to 23 and October 3 to 4. The Pune-Solapur Hutatma Express (12157) and Solapur-Pune Hutatma Express (12158) will also face cancellation or short-termination/origination on selected dates. The Solapur-Pune Express (11422) will be short-terminated at Hadapsar on October 3.

Several long-distance trains connecting Pune with Mumbai and southern India will be diverted. The Mumbai-Chennai Central Express (22159) will bypass Pune from September 19 to 23 and October 4; operating via Kalyan, Igatpuri, Manmad and Daund. The Nagercoil-LTT Express (16340) will be diverted via Solapur, Kurduwadi, Daund, Ahilyanagar, Manmad, Nashik and Kalyan on September 22 and October 2, skipping Pune. The Bengaluru-CSMT Udyan Express (11302) will also face changes, including diversion and short-termination at Solapur on October 3.

The block will also affect passengers travelling on trains that usually originate from or terminate at Hadapsar. The Kazipet-Hadapsar Express (17014) will be short-terminated at Daund on several dates; while the Hadapsar-Kazipet Express (17013) will originate from Daund on corresponding dates. On October 3 and 4, the services will be short-terminated or short-originated at Kurduwadi.

“These works are part of an important infrastructure upgrade for the Pune-Hadapsar-Ghorpadi section. Passengers should check their train status and revised timings before travelling, particularly those with journeys during the affected dates as some trains will be diverted or will not operate through Pune,” said Hemant Kumar Behera, Pune railway division spokesperson.

The changes will also affect passengers travelling on trains that are not cancelled but may be regulated or delayed before entering or leaving Pune. The Pune-Solapur Hutatma Express will have revised departures on selected dates. On September 19, it will depart from Pune at 6.20 pm instead of 5.50 pm; while on September 21 and 22, it will depart at 6.10 pm. The Satara-Dadar Express will also be rescheduled on October 3; departing from Satara at 10.30 pm instead of its scheduled 3.30 pm departure.