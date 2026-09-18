Paid NOC a must to excavate near Aqua line
An NOC has been mandatory for digging within the 50-m influence zone of the 33.5-km-long Aqua line corridor ever since construction began in 2017
MUMBAI: Private and government agencies as well as builders who want to excavate or dig near the Mumbai Metro 3 underground line will have to pay to secure a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL).
An NOC has been mandatory for digging within the 50-m influence zone of the 33.5-km-long Aqua line corridor ever since construction began in 2017. Now, companies or government agencies that want to dig or excavate close to the underground route, between Cuffe Parade and Aarey-JVLR, will have to pay up to ₹5.4 lakh to secure an NOC. The levy will vary based on the construction site’s distance from the underground metro route. The fee takes effect on September 30.
The maximum charge will be levied for construction within 6 metres of the median, reducing for sites between 6 and 20 metres, and beyond 20 metres. Sources said NOC applications undergo technical scrutiny and verification.
A few months ago, a private company drilling for a borewell had breached one of the metro line’s tunnels near the CSMT metro station. At this point, the twin tunnels are about 18 metres underground. The damage was not serious but MMRCL is keen on securing the structural integrity of its tunnels.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAteeq Shaikh
Ateeq Shaikh is a Senior Assistant Editor tracking real estate and infrastructure. With over two decades in journalism, he has reported extensively on topics such as metro rail, infrastructure projects, redevelopment in Mumbai, affordable housing, real estate, environmental issues and public transportation. His data driven stories explain the impact of public policy and large scale infrastructure projects on citizens' lives. His recent detailed report on the government's fireside sale of several real estate parcels in Mumbai or nearly one-fifth of habitable Mumbai triggered a signature campaign by activists and the civil society. This plan also faced pushback from people impacted by the government's decision, which he also reported on. Ateeq was instrumental in getting Mumbai Metro One Private Limited, a Public - Partnership (PPP) project, recognised under the Right to Information Act, the first PPP in India under the transparency law. His consistent campaign on technical issues plaguing the Mumbai Monorail, India's only such transportation system, forced authorities to publicly acknowledge the problems and work towards a permanent fix. Despite multiple attempts by the authorities, the system continues to be a white elephant in Mumbai.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.