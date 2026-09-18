Paid NOC a must to excavate near Aqua line

MUMBAI: Private and government agencies as well as builders who want to excavate or dig near the Mumbai Metro 3 underground line will have to pay to secure a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL). The Aqua line runs between Cuffe Parade and Aarey-JVLR (Hindustan Times)

An NOC has been mandatory for digging within the 50-m influence zone of the 33.5-km-long Aqua line corridor ever since construction began in 2017. Now, companies or government agencies that want to dig or excavate close to the underground route, between Cuffe Parade and Aarey-JVLR, will have to pay up to ₹5.4 lakh to secure an NOC. The levy will vary based on the construction site’s distance from the underground metro route. The fee takes effect on September 30.

The maximum charge will be levied for construction within 6 metres of the median, reducing for sites between 6 and 20 metres, and beyond 20 metres. Sources said NOC applications undergo technical scrutiny and verification.

A few months ago, a private company drilling for a borewell had breached one of the metro line’s tunnels near the CSMT metro station. At this point, the twin tunnels are about 18 metres underground. The damage was not serious but MMRCL is keen on securing the structural integrity of its tunnels.