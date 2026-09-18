Delhi govt launches online organ donation portal

New Delhi:The Delhi government on Thursday made the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) operational at G. B. Pant Hospital to improve coordination of organ and tissue donation and transplantation in the Capital. The initiative was launched as part of the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,’ held from September 17 to October 17 (@BJP4Delhi)

The initiative was launched as part of the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,’ held from September 17 to October 17, to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta also launched an organ donation pledge campaign and an online portal where residents can donate their organs. Gupta became the first person to register on the portal and pledged to donate her organs, officials said.

The SOTTO will act as the state-level mechanism for coordinating and promoting organ and tissue donation and transplantation activities in Delhi. Officials said its operationalisation would help strengthen the city’s transplant system.

The dedicated portal allows residents to register their pledge online. A digital pledge certificate is generated automatically and can be downloaded after registration.

“Organ donation reflects the true spirit of Seva Sankalp. One person’s noble decision can save several lives,” Gupta said, urging residents to participate in the campaign.

The government said it plans to use digital platforms, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, awareness campaigns and community-level activities to encourage people to donate their organs.

Health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the portal would make the pledge process easier and encourage greater public participation. He said the operationalisation of SOTTO at G B Pant Hospital would strengthen coordination and awareness related to organ and tissue donation in Delhi.

Several other programmes were organised on Thursday as part of the campaign. A mega blood donation camp was organised at Thyagaraj Stadium, where Gupta and Delhi BJP president and Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra donated blood. According to the government, 2,080 units of blood were collected.

The chief minister also participated in a 108-kundiya yajna at Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham in Alipur and launched two songs prepared by government school and college students to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday.

BJP leaders and workers also organised blood donation camps across the party’s 14 organisational districts and lit “Ashirwad Ke Diye” across the city.