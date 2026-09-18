Is Hailee Steinfeld attending Bills vs Lions? Fans excited as Josh Allen’s wife could make an appearance
Fans are excited about the possibility of Hailee Steinfeld attending the Bills vs Lions game.
The spotlight is not only on the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions during Thursday night’s game. Fans are also wondering if Hailee Steinfeld is in the stands cheering for her husband, Josh Allen.
Will she attend the game?
The Buffalo Bills are hosting their first official game at their new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, as per Heavy. The game started at 8:15pm ET on September 17.
Fans had hoped to see Hailee Steinfeld, wife of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, at the stadium after the Oscar-nominated actress attended the team’s preseason opener last month.
Deep Dive
However, there has been no official confirmation so far that Steinfeld is at Thursday night’s game. Her appearance at the preseason opener had fueled hopes that she could make another appearance at Highmark Stadium.
Also read: Josh Allen: Wife, height, salary, net worth, college stats and everything to know about the Bills quarterback
Josh Allen's strong start to the season
The Detroit Lions (1-0) are taking on the Buffalo Bills (1-0) at New Highmark Stadium with the game airing on Amazon Prime Video.
The Bills entered the game after defeating the Houston Texans 36-31 in Week 1. Josh Allen completed 20-of-29 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns, along with two rushing scores.
As per Heavy, he extended his own NFL record by registering his ninth game with at least two passing and two rushing touchdowns. This also marked his first win in Houston after going 0-4 at Reliant Stadium.
Aslo read: Why is Ed Oliver not playing vs Lions? Bills DT suffers surprise setback at pregame warmup before Lions clash
Game details
As per Athletic, Buffalo is favored by 5.5 points. The Bills’ moneyline is -243, while Detroit’s is +201. The total score is set at 54.5 points.
For the Bills, TJ Sanders and Cole Bishop are questionable with knee injuries. Ty Johnson is also questionable because of a hamstring injury.
For the Lions, Christian Mahogany and Blake Miller are out with hip and knee injuries, respectively. DJ Reed Jr is questionable with a foot injury.
According to Athletic, the Bills scored 28.3 points per game last season, which was 4.0 more than Detroit allowed. The Lions gave up 331.9 yards per game, while Buffalo averaged 376.3 yards on offense.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More