Is Hailee Steinfeld attending Bills vs Lions? Fans excited as Josh Allen’s wife could make an appearance

Fans had hoped to see Hailee Steinfeld, wife of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, at the stadium after the Oscar-nominated actress attended the team’s preseason opener last month.

The Buffalo Bills are hosting their first official game at their new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football , as per Heavy . The game started at 8:15pm ET on September 17.

The spotlight is not only on the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions during Thursday night’s game. Fans are also wondering if Hailee Steinfeld is in the stands cheering for her husband, Josh Allen .

Why is Ed Oliver not playing against the Lions?

Why is Ed Oliver not playing against the Lions?

How has Josh Allen performed in the season leading up to the Bills vs Lions game?

How has Josh Allen performed in the season leading up to the Bills vs Lions game?

Will Hailee Steinfeld be attending the Bills vs Lions game this season?

Will Hailee Steinfeld be attending the Bills vs Lions game this season?

However, there has been no official confirmation so far that Steinfeld is at Thursday night’s game. Her appearance at the preseason opener had fueled hopes that she could make another appearance at Highmark Stadium.

Also read: Josh Allen: Wife, height, salary, net worth, college stats and everything to know about the Bills quarterback

Josh Allen's strong start to the season The Detroit Lions (1-0) are taking on the Buffalo Bills (1-0) at New Highmark Stadium with the game airing on Amazon Prime Video.

The Bills entered the game after defeating the Houston Texans 36-31 in Week 1. Josh Allen completed 20-of-29 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns, along with two rushing scores.

As per Heavy, he extended his own NFL record by registering his ninth game with at least two passing and two rushing touchdowns. This also marked his first win in Houston after going 0-4 at Reliant Stadium.

Aslo read: Why is Ed Oliver not playing vs Lions? Bills DT suffers surprise setback at pregame warmup before Lions clash

Game details As per Athletic, Buffalo is favored by 5.5 points. The Bills’ moneyline is -243, while Detroit’s is +201. The total score is set at 54.5 points.

For the Bills, TJ Sanders and Cole Bishop are questionable with knee injuries. Ty Johnson is also questionable because of a hamstring injury.

For the Lions, Christian Mahogany and Blake Miller are out with hip and knee injuries, respectively. DJ Reed Jr is questionable with a foot injury.

According to Athletic, the Bills scored 28.3 points per game last season, which was 4.0 more than Detroit allowed. The Lions gave up 331.9 yards per game, while Buffalo averaged 376.3 yards on offense.