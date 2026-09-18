Josh Allen: Wife, height, salary, net worth, college stats and everything to know about the Bills quarterback

Josh Allen has become the face of the Buffalo Bills since entering the NFL in 2018. The 30-year-old quarterback stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 237 pounds. He is married to actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Harper Haize, in April 2026. Josh Allen is the Bills quarterback, 2024 NFL MVP, $330 million contract holder, and husband of Hailee Steinfeld.(Photo by Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

On the field, Allen has already won the 2024 AP NFL MVP award and has built one of the NFL's strongest statistical records for a quarterback. His current contract runs through 2030 and is worth $330 million.

Josh Allen height, age, wife and family Josh Allen was born on May 21, 1996, in Firebaugh, California. He is 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 metres) tall and weighs 237 pounds (107 kg), according to the Bills.

Allen married Hailee Steinfeld on May 31, 2025, in California. The couple began dating in 2023 and got engaged in 2024. They announced their pregnancy later in 2025 before welcoming their daughter in April 2026.

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Josh Allen salary, contract and net worth Allen signed a six-year, $330 million contract extension with the Bills in March 2025. The deal keeps him in Buffalo through the 2030 season and carries an average annual value of $55 million.

Spotrac lists $147 million as fully guaranteed at signing and $250 million as the practical guarantee. His reported 2026 cash is $55 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Josh Allen's net worth is estimated at $100 million.

Josh Allen NFL and college football stats The Bills selected Allen seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft after his college career at Wyoming. Through one 2026 regular-season game, he has completed 2,635 of 4,117 passes for 30,436 yards, 222 touchdowns and 94 interceptions. He has also rushed for 4,744 yards and 81 touchdowns.

Allen's 2025 season ended with 3,668 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 579 yards and 14 touchdowns. In 2026, he opened the season with 334 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns against Houston.

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At Wyoming, Allen finished with 5,066 passing yards, 44 passing touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He also rushed for 767 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus one receiving touchdown.

Josh Allen awards, draft and career highlights Allen was the seventh overall pick in 2018 and became the first Wyoming player selected that high in the NFL Draft. He won the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP award before entering the league.

His biggest NFL individual honour came in 2024, when he was named the AP NFL Most Valuable Player. That season, he recorded 41 total touchdowns and only eight turnovers. The Bills also won their fifth straight AFC East title.