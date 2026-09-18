Is AI a 'first world problem' right now? | Number Theory

High-income countries have a lot more awareness about AI than their middle-income peers

Lower levels of apprehensions vis-à-vis AI in relatively poorer countries could be the classic case of ignorance being bliss. The Pew Survey questionnaire also sought responses on awareness about AI along with views on its potential pros and cons. The data is clear. Respondents in high income countries are significantly more aware of AI than the ones in middle incomes countries. This lends itself to a possibility that people in middle income countries are not as worried about AI because they do not really know what it can entail. Some of the data from the survey, such as respondents in countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh feeling extremely confident about their country being able to regulate AI underlines this theory. This particular question does not have data from India. India is ranked 34th among 37 countries in the survey where respondents have heard/read a lot about AI.