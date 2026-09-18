Bills vs Lions halftime show: Who is performing at Highmark Stadium today? Why OneRepublic was chosen
The Bills vs Lions halftime show marks the first halftime performance at Highmark Stadium during Thursday Night Football’s home opener.
OneRepublic will perform at the Bills vs Lions halftime show on Thursday, September 17, as Buffalo welcomes Detroit for the first regular-season game at the new Highmark Stadium. The band, led by Ryan Tedder, will headline the first-ever halftime performance at the Bills’ new home in Orchard Park, New York.
The show will be part of the Bills’ home-opening celebration and will include a three- to four-song set with a coordinated light display. Prime Video will show part of the performance during its Thursday Night Football broadcast.
Who is performing at Bills vs Lions halftime show?
OneRepublic will take the stage on the Bills Legends Deck during halftime. The band is known for songs such as “Counting Stars,” “Apologize,” “I Lived,” “I Ain’t Worried” and “Secrets.” Ryan Tedder is the group’s frontman.
The Buffalo Bills confirmed that OneRepublic was selected to headline the first-ever halftime show at the new stadium. The performance is therefore closely tied to the venue’s opening night rather than being a regular weekly halftime event.
Fans inside Highmark Stadium will get the full performance, while Prime Video will carry a portion of the show live as part of its Thursday Night Football coverage.
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What will the Highmark Stadium halftime show include?
The Bills have planned more than a standard music performance for the home opener. Every fan inside the stadium will receive a PixMob LED bracelet before kickoff.
Those bracelets will light up along with OneRepublic’s performance, creating a synchronized display across the stadium. The Bills said the halftime show will feature a three- to four-song set, a coordinated light show, professionally mixed audio and action-led graphics.
That means the crowd will also become part of the visual display while OneRepublic performs. The Bills have described it as their first Home Opener Halftime Show, presented by Ticketmaster.
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Why was OneRepublic chosen for the Bills home opener?
The Bills have not publicly given a specific reason for selecting OneRepublic beyond announcing the band as the headline act for the first halftime performance at the new stadium. However, the group brings several well-known songs to a nationally televised opening-night event.
The band has been active internationally for years, with Ryan Tedder leading the group. Its best-known tracks include “Counting Stars” and “Apologize,” giving the performance a set of songs familiar to a broad audience.
The Bills vs Lions game began at 8:15 pm ET on September 17 at Highmark Stadium. The matchup was streamed nationally on Prime Video, with NFL+ also offering access.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More