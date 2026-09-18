Why is Ed Oliver not playing vs Lions? Bills DT suffers surprise setback at pregame warmup before Lions clash
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a surprise inactive against the Detroit Lions after suffering injury during pregame warmups
The Buffalo Bills were forced into a late defensive reshuffle in Thursday night's game against the Detroit Lions. The team's star defensive tackle, Ed Oliver, suffered a hip injury during pregame warmups and was ruled inactive ahead of the team's NFL clash against the Detroit Lions.
The unexpected setback has left the Bills without one of its most influential defensive players for one of the biggest games of the early season. Oliver recorded five tackles, one quarterback hit, and a fumble recovery in the Bills' 36-31 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Bills are expected to rely heavily on second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker, who impressed in last week's win over the Houston Texans with one sack and six tackles.
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What happened to Ed Oliver?
The Bills announced Oliver as inactive shortly before kickoff after he injured his hip during pregame warmups. No further details about the severity of the injury were immediately released. The team has yet to provide a timeline for his recovery.
Buffalo's defensive front was already stretched entering Thursday's match vs. the Lions. Rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders was unavailable, leaving the Bills thinner in the middle of the defensive line.
Oliver has been one of Buffalo's most consistent defenders since being selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Over eight seasons, he has recorded 30 career sacks, establishing himself as a disruptive interior pass rusher and run defender.
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How does Oliver's absence affect Buffalo?
The Bills had hoped their defensive line would take advantage of the loud atmosphere during the opening game at the new Highmark Stadium. Crowd noise was expected to make communication difficult for Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Detroit's offensive line.
Without Oliver, Detroit may find more room to establish its running game behind standout running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in last week's overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More