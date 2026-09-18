Why is Ed Oliver not playing vs Lions? Bills DT suffers surprise setback at pregame warmup before Lions clash

The Buffalo Bills were forced into a late defensive reshuffle in Thursday night's game against the Detroit Lions. The team's star defensive tackle, Ed Oliver, suffered a hip injury during pregame warmups and was ruled inactive ahead of the team's NFL clash against the Detroit Lions. FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver arrives for an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Nov. 20, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker, File) (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

The unexpected setback has left the Bills without one of its most influential defensive players for one of the biggest games of the early season. Oliver recorded five tackles, one quarterback hit, and a fumble recovery in the Bills' 36-31 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Bills are expected to rely heavily on second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker, who impressed in last week's win over the Houston Texans with one sack and six tackles.

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What happened to Ed Oliver? The Bills announced Oliver as inactive shortly before kickoff after he injured his hip during pregame warmups. No further details about the severity of the injury were immediately released. The team has yet to provide a timeline for his recovery.

Buffalo's defensive front was already stretched entering Thursday's match vs. the Lions. Rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders was unavailable, leaving the Bills thinner in the middle of the defensive line.

Oliver has been one of Buffalo's most consistent defenders since being selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Over eight seasons, he has recorded 30 career sacks, establishing himself as a disruptive interior pass rusher and run defender.

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How does Oliver's absence affect Buffalo? The Bills had hoped their defensive line would take advantage of the loud atmosphere during the opening game at the new Highmark Stadium. Crowd noise was expected to make communication difficult for Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Detroit's offensive line.

Without Oliver, Detroit may find more room to establish its running game behind standout running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in last week's overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints.