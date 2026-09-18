Delhi to hold special voter camps for homeless, trans and sex workers

New Delhi: The Chief Electoral Officer’s office will organise special camps to help homeless citizens, transgender people and sex workers enrol in the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, officials said on Thursday. Booth-level officers (BLOs) will be present at the camps to assist eligible people with the registration process, said officials.

According to an order issuedon Thursday by the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, the camps will be held on September 23 and 24 from 5pm to 9pm at designated locations, including night shelters run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

Booth-level officers (BLOs) will be present at the camps to assist eligible people with the registration process.

The order directs electoral registration officers (EROs) to organise the camps at the identified locations and publicise them so that people from the three categories can access the facilities

Officials have also been asked to process the forms submitted as per the guidelines in the Manual on Electoral Rolls, 2023.

The camps are aimed at reaching people who may face difficulties in accessing the regular voter enrolment process, officials said.

All electoral registration officials concerned have been directed to ensure adequate staff and facilitate online submission of forms wherever possible. The order also includes a list of designated DUSIB shelters across Delhi where the camps will be held.

The draft roll published on August 31 contains 9,753,577 electors, a 32.8% decline from the 14,510,299 names on the rolls as of June 20. Delhi had 15.5 million registered voters in January 2025, before the Assembly elections, according to data.