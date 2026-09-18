Development of six major roads in Hinjewadi to begin by Dec 1: Jitendra Dudi

The development of six major roads to ease traffic congestion in Hinjewadi will begin by December 1; Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said on Thursday. He was there to review ongoing works to improve basic infrastructure in the Hinjewadi-Maan-Marunji area. Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari and officials from various government agencies attended the meeting. Six major roads will be set up to ease traffic in the Hinjewadi information technology (IT) area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Six major roads will be set up to ease traffic in the Hinjewadi information technology (IT) area. The process of appointing a consultant for land acquisition and road alignment; and the tendering process for these roads is in its final stage. The administration will provide necessary guidance to ensure that farmers and landowners who give land for the roads get proper and maximum benefits,” Dudi said.

He further said that tenders for the construction of six roads will be floated immediately after 60 to 70% of the required land acquisition is completed by October 15. “We have set a target to start construction of the six roads by December 1,” Dudi said.

It was also decided that village-wise camps will be organised to inform farmers and landowners in Maan, Marunji and Hinjewadi about land acquisition, transferable development rights (TDR), rules governing residential use within a 2 km radius, and the benefits available to those who give land for the roads.

Responding to demands from local representatives and citizens, the administration said it will explore the possibility of developing two additional alternative roads apart from the six main roads.

Dudi also directed builders and IT companies to ensure that sewage is treated and not discharged directly into rivers. The PMRDA has started the tendering process for setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) in major villages. The municipal commissioner directed the concerned departments to take steps to widen existing roads, fill potholes, and ease congestion at major junctions and roads, including Bhumkar Chowk and Ravet.

Chaudhari said that the works are being expedited, with priority given to road development, traffic management and other infrastructure works within the stipulated timeframe.

Dudi reviews ongoing works in Chakan

Earlier on Thursday, Dudi reviewed ongoing works in the Chakan area and directed various departments to prepare a coordinated action plan and implement it in phases to address growing traffic congestion, increased movement of industrial vehicles, potholes and unauthorised parking.

He directed officials to focus on traffic planning at major junctions, road repairs, alternative routes for heavy vehicles, parking arrangements, and the use of modern technology for traffic management.

“All potholes on the connecting roads in Chakan, Talegaon, Borate Vasti and Bhosari areas must be repaired for the traffic. The traffic police should use artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology and surveillance cameras at major junctions not just for monitoring traffic but for direct penal action against violators,” Dudi said.

He also directed the traffic police to take action against illegal parking, and said that companies and transport associations should take responsibility for providing separate parking or halting arrangements for vehicles.