First direct Beed-Pune daily train service launched

The Central Railway launched its first daily direct train service between Beed and Pune on Thursday, providing a new rail connection between Marathwada and western Maharashtra. Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, MP Bajrang Sonawane, MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar, among others, flagged off the inaugural special train (01401) from Beed station. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, MP Bajrang Sonawane, MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar, among others, flagged off the inaugural special train (01401) from Beed station.

“Today, I express pride and satisfaction as a daughter of Marathwada that the direct Beed-Pune railway service, awaited for many decades, has finally stared,” said Pawar.

The inaugural train will halt at Amalner Bhandyache, New Ashti, Narayandoho, Ahilyanagar, Shrigonda Road, Daund Chord Line and Uruli before reaching Pune. It will comprise two AC 2-tier coaches, three AC 3-tier coaches, four sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second seating-cum-guard’s brake van and one generator van.

The direct service is expected to benefit students, professionals, traders, patients and pilgrims travelling between Beed and Pune, while offering an additional and relatively economical alternative to road travel.

“For passengers from Beed, this train will make travel to Pune much easier, particularly for education, medical treatment and work. A direct train will save the hassle of changing buses or trains en route,” said Jaydev Marne, a passenger travelling between the two cities.

Hemant Kumar Behera, Pune railway division spokesperson, said the new service would provide an important connectivity option for passengers travelling from Beed and surrounding areas to Pune.

“The Pune division has made the necessary arrangements to receive and handle the new service. The direct connection will provide greater convenience to passengers from the Beed region travelling to Pune for various purposes,” he said.

According to officials, the regular Pune-Beed-Pune Daily Express, numbered 11434/11433, will be introduced shortly; its detailed timetable and stoppages will be announced separately.