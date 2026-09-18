Five held after two groups clash over minor dispute in Yerawada

Police on Wednesday arrested five people and registered a case against nine in connection with a clash reported between two groups at Diamond Chowk in Yerawada on September 14. According to police, the incident took place at around 7.45 pm on September 14 near Navjyot Mitra Mandal at Diamond Chowk in Navi Khadki. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A dispute over an accidental push escalated into a clash between two groups, with the youths allegedly using a sword-like weapon and a knuckle-duster during the fight, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shivam Raju Dhembre, 22, Shubham Vashishth Tiwari, 22, Sohail Sameer Khan, 22, Shubham Sham Pol, 25, and Sahil Sameer Khan, 25, all residents of Yerawada.

Police have also registered a case against Raju Rahul Jadhav, Rishikesh Devdas Jadhav, Lakhan Kamble, and Shahrukh Sheikh, all residents of Yerwada.

According to police, the incident took place at around 7.45 pm on September 14 near Navjyot Mitra Mandal at Diamond Chowk in Navi Khadki.

Assistant police inspector Nikhil Pawar, Dattatray Ligade and their colleagues were patrolling the area when they noticed a crowd at Diamond Chowk. They heard shouting and rushed towards the spot. The police saw several youths fighting and noticed that one of them was carrying a sword-like weapon.

The youths allegedly tried to flee after seeing the police. The police chased them and detained five persons.

During questioning, Shubham Pol allegedly told the police that he and his friends had stopped on the road to work on the decoration of a Ganesh festival mandal. At the time, Raju Jadhav was walking past them and accidentally pushed Shubham. Shubham allegedly pushed him back.

Following this, Jadhav allegedly called four to five youths to the spot. The group allegedly started assaulting Shubham, following which his friends Sohail Khan and Sahil Khan intervened to protect him.

Police said Jadhav assaulted Sohail on his neck and stomach with a knuckle-duster. Lakhan Kamble allegedly assaulted him with his hands.

According to the information given to police, a sword was then taken out by Sameer in an attempt to protect Sohail.

Police intervened after reaching the spot and brought the situation under control.

Assistant police inspector Nikhil Pawar, who is investigating the case, said, “We have arrested five persons and further probe is underway.”