Sewage connections to be cut if STPs non-functional: GMDA

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday directed group housing societies, licensed colonies and commercial establishments to ensure their sewage treatment plants (STPs) are operational, failing which their connections could be disconnected. The GMDA CEO also directed regular testing of treated water from GMDA-operated STP (Photo for representation)

The directions were issued by GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) PC Meena during a meeting with several departments, including the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gurugram Metropolitan Rail Limited (GMRL), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), and municipal corporations.

A statement issued by the authority said the meeting reviewed the operational status of STPs, the quality of treated wastewater, and instances of sewage being discharged onto roads during the monsoon.

According to Meena, HSPCB will impose penalties on establishments that fail to comply with statutory requirements within the stipulated time and as per the conditions specified in their licenses issued by the department of town and country planning. Additionally, GMDA will disconnect sewage connections if corrective measures are not taken in accordance with the rules.

According to HSPCB officials, STPs are mandatory at 175 premises in north Gurugram and 179 in south Gurugram.

During inspections, HSPCB found 33 premises in north Gurugram and eight in south Gurugram with non-operational STPs. Notices have been issued and penalties imposed, officials informed.

In north Gurugram, HSPCB officials said at the meeting that penalties totaling around ₹14 crore have been imposed, of which ₹4 crore has been recovered.

CEO Meena directed that developers with outstanding penalty dues should not be granted consent or permission for their other projects until the dues were cleared.

The GMDA CEO also directed its officials to conduct surprise inspections at 15 premises in coordination with HSPCB officials. During the inspections, samples of treated wastewater will be collected and tested, with reports submitted directly to the CEO, he said.

The CEO also directed regular testing of treated water from GMDA-operated STPs. “Agencies responsible for operation and maintenance could face blacklisting if even one sample fails to meet prescribed standards,” he said.

“The authority will also organise awareness meetings with resident welfare associations and developers to highlight their legal obligations concerning STP installation and operations.”