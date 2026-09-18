Medical teachers oppose revised staff structure, warn of impact on Sassoon services

The Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association (MSMTA), Pune, has opposed the state government’s revised staffing structure for medical colleges, claiming that reducing teaching posts will affect the education of undergraduate and postgraduate students as well as patient care at B J Government Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH). The MSMTA Pune members on Thursday held a demonstration inside the college campus. The MSMTA has demanded that the revised staffing structure be withdrawn immediately. It has also sought a fresh assessment based on the actual teaching, patient-care and administrative workload of individual institutions. (HT PHOTO)

The Medical Education and Drugs Department’s recently revised structure reduced 158 teaching posts across Maharashtra in six departments — anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, microbiology, forensic medicine, and community medicine. At BJMC, 31 posts have been cut. These include six professor, 12 associate professor and 13 assistant professor posts, the association said.

The association said the reduction comes at a time when the college and SGH already require additional teaching faculty to manage academic work, patient care and administrative responsibilities.

“Even the existing teaching staff is inadequate to manage teaching, patient care and additional administrative responsibilities. Reducing posts will further increase the workload and affect medical education and patient services,” the association said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The MSMTA has demanded that the revised staffing structure be withdrawn immediately. It has also sought a fresh assessment based on the actual teaching, patient-care and administrative workload of individual institutions.

The Maharashtra Government Nurses Association and resident doctors’ organisation MARD have also registered their opposition to the revised staffing structure, according to the teachers’ association.