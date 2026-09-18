Signature View homeowners move court seeking time-bound demolition, reconstruction

New Delhi Structural deficiencies at the Signature View Apartments. (HT Archive)

Homeowners of the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA’s) Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar, which was found structurally unsafe, have moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions for time-bound demolition and reconstruction of the 336-flat complex, after the work stalled due to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s probe and other legal issues.

They sought implementation of the directions issued by the court in September 2025, saying they have continued to live in rented accommodation while waiting for the redevelopment to begin. The DDA is paying a monthly rent to the tune of ₹2 crore to displaced residents until they receive possession of reconstructed flats.

“Direct the DDA to immediately start the process of demolition of the buildings and further re-construction of the flats to be handed over to the flat owners of the Signature View Apartments… Direct the CBI not to interfere in compliance of the orders passed by this Hon’ble Court any further,” the prayer to the court states.

The residents’ plea specifically challenges the delay caused by the requirement of a no-objection certificate from the CBI before demolition can proceed. In their prayer before the court, they have sought that the direction restraining the DDA from demolishing the complex without the CBI’s no-objection be quashed.

The CBI did not respond to HT’s requests for comment on the matter.

Residents also questioned the need for another round of structural testing. The CBI has been collecting samples from the complex as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities in construction, with samples being examined by Delhi Technological University (DTU). The DDA has been facilitating the exercise and has sought to expedite the collection of samples.

Residents said they were not opposed to the investigation or fixing responsibility for the lapses, but wanted the exercise to have a defined timeline so that it did not indefinitely delay redevelopment.

“We will also seek a time-bound road map for demolition and reconstruction and measures to prevent further escalation of expenditure from public funds. Also, getting our homes back is a big concern as we are staying in makeshift arrangements for a few years. We have, however, no intention to interfere with any ongoing legitimate investigation or judicial proceeding,” said resident Amarendra Jha.

The Delhi High Court, in its order on September 17, 2025, recorded that a previous judgment allowing demolition and reconstruction had not been stayed. The court also directed the DDA to pay rent to residents from the date their flats were vacated, with the payment to continue until possession of reconstructed flats was handed over.

The complex was declared dangerous following structural assessments, including an IIT Delhi evaluation, following which the lieutenant governor (LG) ordered its demolition in 2023. In December 2024, the high court held that the DDA could demolish and reconstruct the structures.

Meanwhile, the DDA has already taken steps towards demolition. A government tender for dismantling the 336 high-income group and mid-income group houses was issued, while officials have said the demolition cannot proceed until the ongoing investigation and required clearances are completed.