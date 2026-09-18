NTKMA sets March deadline for Kumbh Mela projects

The Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) commissioner, Shekhar Singh, said a deadline has been set for completion of all projects by March next year. The Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar is organised once in 12 years. The flag hoisting ceremony to mark the beginning of the religious event would take place at Ramkund in Nashik city and at Trimbakeshwar on October 31. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The work to establish the 66 km Ring Road too has started. The road is being divided in seven packages and one contractor has been assigned to work in one particular package. We will be providing over ₹550 crore to the district administration by next week for the project,” Singh said on Thursday.

The Ring Road project entails a cost of over ₹6,500 crore, including the cost of land acquisition and construction. The project aims to ensure smooth mobility during Kumbh Mela and beyond.

The state government has taken up multiple projects in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar worth over ₹34,000 crore to set up a robust infrastructure in different sectors in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar ahead of the Kumbh Mela.

The Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar is organised once in 12 years. The flag hoisting ceremony to mark the beginning of the religious event would take place at Ramkund in Nashik city and at Trimbakeshwar on October 31. The peak period of the event would be between July and September next year when the sadhus and devotees would visit Nashik.

“There are some projects that are being implemented at Ramkund and all these projects would be completed before the flag hoisting takes place,” added Singh.

The NTKMA officials said that the state government is likely to invite President Droupadi Murmu and the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to grace the flag hoisting event on October 31.

“The state chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and the Nashik guardian minister Girish Mahajan are likely to meet both the President and the Prime Minister and extend the invitation,” officials added.