Ludhiana’s Ward 74 grapples with garbage, damaged roads & encroachments

Encroachments , mounting garbage piles, damaged stretches and neglected parks have turned daily commuting into a struggle for residents, workers, and industrialists across Ward 74. Heaps of garbage along the roads in Ward 74, Ludhiana, on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The civic decay is visible along GT Road, Gill Road, Manju Cinema Road, Industrial Area-B, and Miller Ganj, where illegal commercial occupations have narrowed available road space. The situation deteriorates significantly during the monsoon season, as rainwater pools in deep potholes, impeding the movement of pedestrians, two-wheelers, and goods vehicles.

Area councillor Iqbal Singh admitted to the civic issues. He alleged that political interference and resistance from local factory owners prevent effective enforcement against encroachments.

“Whenever I try to take action, the factory owners oppose it. MLAs from other areas also come in, and political pressure is created because of which the work gets stopped. Due to the negligence of the authorities and political pressure, we are unable to do anything,” Singh said, alleging that many encroachments in the industrial belt are linked to factory owners.

However, factory owners and workers in Miller Ganj noted that chronic neglect is impacting commercial operations and daily transit.

“We are running factories here, but the surroundings are not being maintained. Garbage keeps accumulating, and the condition of the roads creates problems for workers and vehicles,” said Raghu Sharma, a local factory owner.

Another worker, Rakesh, added, “During the rainy season, the problem becomes much worse. Water collects on the broken roads, and it becomes difficult for workers and vehicles to move.”

Along GT Road, commercial units occupying public thoroughfares have choked traffic flow.

“The encroachments have come right onto the roads. The road space has become so narrow that vehicles and pedestrians struggle to pass, especially during busy hours,” said Karamjeet Singh, a local shopkeeper.

Similar grievances echoed from Gill Road and Manju Cinema-Road, where Kishan Singh, a factory owner, noted that damaged stretches continuously hinder the transport of goods. In Industrial Area-B, decaying infrastructure and unchecked garbage dumps compound these daily hardships.

Residents also highlighted administrative apathy toward public parks. “Even the parks are not being properly maintained. The grass has grown so much, and there is no regular upkeep. Residents have no proper place to sit or walk. These are basic facilities, but nobody seems to be paying attention,” said Lakhan Singh, a resident.

Repeated attempts to reach MC Zone-C commissioner Gurpal Singh for comment on the administrative inaction drew no response.