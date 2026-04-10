Hailee Steinfeld reveals hidden partnership days after welcoming baby with Josh Allen: ‘Keeping a secret’

Just days after welcoming their first child, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are once again making headlines. This time the couple is in discussion due to a “secret” partnership. The announcement of the new beginning comes shortly after the couple confirmed the birth of their baby girl. Full details of the collaboration are yet to be disclosed. (Hailee Steinfeld/ Instagram)

Steinfeld actress described the collaboration as something she had been “keeping a secret."

Partnership revealed Steinfeld shared the update through her social media, describing the collaboration as something she had been “keeping a secret,” which drew attention from fans following her journey into motherhood.

She was unveiled as part of Ashley Luxe, a premium furniture line by Ashley, and shared behind-the-scenes glimpses and campaign visuals.

“Design has always been part of my life. My mom is an interior designer, so home has always been a place of inspiration for me,” Steinfeld said. “With Ashley Luxe, every piece is designed to spark self-expression… which made working with Ashley Luxe feel like a natural fit for me.”

Full details of the collaboration are yet to be disclosed.

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