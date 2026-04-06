Cha Cha and Pop Pop are here! Hailee Steinfeld's parents sweetly welcome granddaughter

Buffalo Bills player, Josh Allen and his wife Hailee Steinfeld announced that they welcomed their new baby girl on April 2.

“To say we are unbelievably happy and in love with this baby girl would be an understatement,” Steinfeld wrote on her Beau Society Substack newsletter. Seinfeld said that she is “soaking in the newborn bliss”.

The couple still has to announce a name for the newborn, it is not only them who are involved in the joyous moment. Steinfeld's parents had also commented on the post about their happiness along with well wishes for the baby and the couple.

The happy comments "Cha Cha officially clocked in!!!"Hailee's mom commented on the Beau Society Instagram post. Her father also commented in the same fashion, “Pop Pop officially clocked in!!" Through their comments, the new grandparents also implied what they want to be called instead of grandma and grandpa along with their excitement for the news. Interestingly, Hailee's brother also added, “Uncle Griffin officially clocked in,” creating a full circle moment for the family.

Buffalo Bills wishes them the best The Buffalo Bills also congratulated the couple online, “Congratulations!”, thy commented. Allen and Hailee’s daughter is getting called “Princess of Buffalos” lovingly by the people online. “Congrats on the arrival of the Princess of Buffalo,” a follower stated on their post.

The relationship after marriage Hailee and Josh tied a knot on May 31, 2025 in California. The couple began dating around 2023 when they were spotted in NYC on a sushi date. Before the arrival of the baby, the 29- year old actress spoke candidly about her new life with Josh, who is also 29. “I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it’s the greatest thing in the world. Life makes sense. Everything makes sense.”, she told Bustle.

The internet is calling Josh “girl dad” and celebrating fatherhood on his behalf. Hailee shared the news of her daughter’s arrival through the Substack newsletter. “Our baby girl has arrived!! We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes.”, Hailey stated.