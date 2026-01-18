Hailee Steinfeld 'spotted' in Broncos gear; Josh Allen's reaction goes viral

Buffalo Bills star QB Josh Allen has responded with good humor to a viral throwback photo of his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, wearing Denver Broncos fan gear. The image was taken in 2016 at Super Bowl 50.

The photo resurfaced online right before the crucial AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Broncos vs Bills.

Read more: Josh Allen leads Bills over Jags 27-24 for Buffalo's first road playoff victory in 33 years

Viral photo fuels banter ahead of playoffs In the photo, Stienfeld is seen sporting a bright orange Broncos jacket and celebrating Denver’s victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 with a spirited pose and a “HELL YEAH BRONCOS!!!!” caption.

On the throwback post, social media reactions quickly criticized the Sinners star lightheartedly, making fun of the rivalry between her husband's Bills and the Broncos, which she had backed ten years ago.

Allen spoke to CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson ahead of the playoff matchup and said that he hadn’t seen the image before. He laughed it off and joked that his wife was “probably paid to be there,”

He added that he was “definitely not going to bring it up at home.” Users on X praised his reaction.

A user on X said under Wolfson's X post, “LOL Smart man”

Another user wrote supporting the couple and the Bills, “Why are people making such a big deal about this? Seriously. It was 10 years ago. I couldn’t care less that she rooted for the Broncos in the Super Bowl that year. What I care about is in the here and now. Go Bills !!!”