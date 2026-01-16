Pamela Anderson says seeing Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes left her feeling ‘yuck’: I felt weird about it

Four years after Seth Rogen made a series based on her life without her consent, Pamela Anderson has said she is still waiting for an apology from him. The actor revealed that she saw him at the Golden Globes, admitting the moment left her feeling uncomfortable and “yuck”. Four years after Seth Rogen made a series about her without her permission, Pamela Anderson is still waiting for an apology from him. (Instagram/AFP)

Pamela Anderson slams Seth Rogen Recently, Pamela joined Andy Cohen for a chat on SiriusXM's Radio Andy when she looked back at her reaction to seeing Pam & Tommy producer Seth Rogen at the recently held Golden Globes.

“Seth Rogen… he did ‘Pam & Tommy’ without talking to me. I just felt like ugh. How can someone make a TV series out of difficult times in your life? And I am living, breathing human being over here. He was in the pit at the Golden Globes. We were close,” Pamela told Andy.

She continued, “I felt like I’m not chopped liver over here. I felt weird about it. I’ve been so busy working. I’ve done 5 movies in the last year. Sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down. It felt a little yucky. Eventually, hopefully, he will reach out to me to apologise, not that it matters. When you are a public person, they say you have no right to privacy. But your darkest, deepest secrets or tragedies should not be fair game for a TV series. That pissed me off a little bit.”

Pamela mentioned that she did not “make a beeline” for Seth to address him directly, but she did think about doing so in her head where she “really told him what I thought.”