Hailee Steinfeld a Broncos fan? Josh Allen reacts to old pic ahead of Bills clash; ‘won’t bring it up'

Steinfeld, 29, was seen in the photo wearing the Broncos colors, and hitting a dab at the Super Bowl. The actor and singer was also sporting a Broncos jacket, the resurfaced image shows. The Peyton Manning-led Broncos had defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in the Super Bowl that year.

Josh Allen has reacted to wife Hailee Steinfeld 's photo where she's supporting the Denver Broncos. The picture, from 2016, went viral online ahead of the crucial NFL playoffs game between Buffalo Bills and the Broncos on January 17.

Several people reacted to Steinfeld's post with one person commenting “She rooting for her Broncos in her heart , but she repping Bills for her Hubby.” Another asked her to 'delete' the post, given the intensity around the upcoming fixture where the Bills will continue their pursuit for their first-ever Super Bowl title.

Also Read | Bills receiver depth thinned to 3 in preparing to play Broncos after Shavers tears knee ligament Yet another fan said, “Well, this is awkward for Josh Allen,” as the quarterback will look to beat the Broncos during the matchup. Now, the 29-year-old athlete has responded to the quips directed at Steinfeld as well.

What did Josh Allen say about Hailee Steinfeld's photo Allen spoke to Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports about the now-viral picture. “Asked Josh about this pic and he told me he had no idea it was floating around,” the reporter wrote on X.

The QB reportedly laughed and said she was ‘probably paid to be there’. He added he ‘definitely wasn’t going to bring it up at home.’

Another video of Steinfeld has also gone viral. It is from outside the stadium, where she's seen wearing the same jacket and doing a small jig. People sharing the video have commented things like “That’s our girl,” and “If we beat the Bills, show Josh this on repeat all off season.”