Bills receiver depth thinned to 3 in preparing to play Broncos after Shavers tears knee ligament

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are down a second receiver in two days after coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday revealed Tyrell Shavers is out after tearing a knee ligament.

Shavers was hurt during a special teams play in the first half of Buffalo’s 27-24 wild-card playoff win at Jacksonville. He then played through the injury and finished with a 14-yard catch.

The news on Shavers comes a day after McDermott announced receiver Gabe Davis tore a ligament in his left knee against Jacksonville. Davis was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

The injuries leave Buffalo with just three receivers on the active roster as the team travels to play the AFC’s top-seeded Denver Broncos in a divisional playoff game on Saturday.

Practice squad receivers Mecole Hardman and Stephen Gosnell are candidates to be promoted on Saturday. Buffalo also added depth to its practice squad by signing receiver Kristian Wilkerson on Tuesday.

Buffalo is banged up at other positions with starting safety Jordan Poyer unlikely to play after hurting his hamstring on Sunday.

McDermott said cornerback Maxwell Hairston and running back Ty Johnson would not practice on Tuesday. The coach said quarterback Josh Allen would be limited in practice after hurting his throwing hand and left knee. Allen was already dealing with sore right foot.

The Bills have gone through a rash of injuries at receiver with Joshua Palmer and Curtis Samuel already on injured reserve.

Palmer was placed on IR last weekend with an ankle injury. Samuel , who was placed on IR on Nov. 28, was cleared to resume practicing this week, though it’s too early to determine whether he’ll be available to play.

