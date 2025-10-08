Hailee Steinfeld gushes over husband Josh Allen, reveals ‘greatest thing’ about marriage

Before kickstarting his ninth season in the National Football League (NFL) with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Josh Allen tied the knot with “Sinners” fame actress Hailee Steinfeld. The couple had their star-studded wedding celebration in May. Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen exchanged vows in California on May 31. (AP)

As per People magazine, the two of them were first spotted together in 2023 and got engaged in November last year. Recently, Hailee pointed out the changes that have taken place in the couple's lives since getting married.

Hailee Steinfeld on marriage to Josh Allen

“What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule. So it’s actually a blessing - I try to organize my time so I can be where he is,” Hailee said in an interview with Variety.

“This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life. When the offseason rolls around, it’s go-time for me,” she added.

Further, Hailee admitted that before her marriage to Allen, she was not able to take things slowly. “I’ve never lived this part of life before - outside of my work. I’ve gotten a lot better at understanding what it means to slow down and to share that with someone. That’s the greatest thing ever,” Hailee said.

Hailee had previously joined the Buffalo Bills at their practice last week as the team prepared for the game against the New England Patriots in Week 5. Hailee was present at Highmark Stadium to watch the Buffalo Bills’ remarkable comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 as well.

Hailee's presence did not go in vain as Allen produced a scintillating show to script a memorable comeback win for the Bills against the Ravens. Allen, who is the reigning NFL MVP, ended up with 33 of 46 for 394 yards, with two passing and two rushing touchdowns to guide his side to a 41-40 victory.

The Bills clawed back from 15 points down to get the better of the Ravens 41-40 in the thrilling season opener.

