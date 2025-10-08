Tyreek Hill sustained a season-ending injury on Thursday night football, leading to the Miami Dolphins losing him. This triggered speculations that he could retire. Hill has now opened up about his NFL future. Is Tyreek Hill retiring? Dolphins star addresses NFL future after ‘career-ending’ injury (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

While many initially suspected that Hill will need another surgery, he actually won’t, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. However, his injury was severe. He has had surgery to repair his dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL.

Is Tyreek Hill retiring?

In an X post, sports medicine physician Jesse Morse described Hill’s injury as “possibly career-ending.” “Discussed Tyreek’s season-ending knee dislocation here which includes at least an ACL tear, but likely 1-3 other major ligaments as well,” Morse wrote. “Season-ending, possibly career-ending, in light of the fact that he’s going to be 32 in March.”

Morse added, “Wish him the best of luck in his long journey back. Possibly the end of a fantastic career for one of the true game-changing WRs over the past 25 years.”

Hill, however, has no plans to retire. He expressed his intention to return through a post on his TikTok account.

"Let's see how many brands want to work with me during my comeback journey," Hill captioned a video of himself after surgery.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that Hill’s goal is to play next year. He was in his 10th NFL season, and has spent most of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. In his fourth season, however, he was with the Dolphins.

Hill has 11,363 career receiving yards, as well as 83 receiving touchdowns. He has been named to eight Pro Bowls and five First-Team All-Pro teams.

Hill found himself in the midst of retirement rumors last year too, after he shared a post on X. He wrote, “love what you do cause it will soon end”. The post had a heart emoji and a photo of Hill walking onto the field.

This December post sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating that Hill was hinting at an early retirement.