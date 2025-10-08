Odell Beckham Jr accepts 6-game NFL suspension: What is the player’s net worth?

Odell Beckham Jr has accepted and is serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policies on performance-enhancing drugs. The free-agent wide receiver shared the news with his fans while appearing on "The Pivot" podcast. Though this will delay the player’s comeback attempt, he has expressed his desire to return to the NFL this season. Odell Beckham Jr was suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. (AFP)

Beckham Jr on the suspension:

In the podcast, the athlete explained that he had failed a PED test last season while he was with the Miami Dolphins. However, he defended himself by saying that he has never knowingly taken any performance-enhancing drugs.

"We sat there with my main PT. We questioned everything. What is it? Could it have been this? I don't have new supplements," Beckham said, adding, "I can't put my finger on it. I'm being honest with you."

He further claimed that he failed the test because his testosterone levels were high compared to the blood tests he had gotten done ahead of the 2024 season.

"It bothers me because, knowing deep down inside, I've never failed. I've never cheated," Beckham said. "I've never done something. I'm like, bro, I came back from ACL, shattered ankle, ACL again. Why wouldn't those have been the times I would have been taking something to benefit myself?”

He added, "I've always been this person who just worked hard... I earned all of this."

What is Odell Beckham Jr’s net worth?

The American professional football player has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to the website Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet reported that his net worth includes his salary, his investments, and money from endorsements.

He was once one of the biggest superstars in the NFL. He rose to fame as an All-Pro wide receiver for the New York Giants. In his career, he has nearly 8,000 yards, recorded 575 receptions, and 59 touchdowns.