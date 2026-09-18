GMDA likely to get approval for elevated SPR project soon: Officials
The tender for construction of a 4
The tender for construction of a 4.2km elevated Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 is likely to get approval from the state government’s vetting committee within a week, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Thursday.
The ₹775 crore tender has already been approved by the state government and will be floated once the committee gives its go-ahead, a senior GMDA official aware of the matter said. Under the latest state government directive, all tenders above ₹15 crore are sent to the committee for scrutiny.
“The tender for the construction of elevated SPR from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 has been finalised and is currently under scrutiny of the committee. We expect the tender to be approved within a week. We are ready to float the tender by the start of next month,” the official said.
The detailed project report for phase two of the elevated SPR, from Ghata to Vatika Chowk, is under preparation and is expected to be finalised in the next two months. Estimates for a cloverleaf interchange at Vatika Chowk are also being prepared and are expected to be ready within two weeks, the official said.
The construction of the elevated SPR is likely to take 30 months and the project is a top priority, he said.
GMDA had withdrawn the phase-one tender in June after the state government sought changes to the tender document and directed a revision of the request for proposal (RFP).
The proposed elevated corridor between Vatika Chowk and NH-48 will have 4+4 lanes, with 3+3-lane primary service roads and 2+2 secondary service lanes. Two-lane ramps are planned at key junctions for traffic entry and exit.
An interchange at NH-48 will provide connectivity with the national highway network, while another at Vatika Chowk has been proposed to connect the SPR with the Gurugram-Sohna elevated corridor.
According to GMDA, the project is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce peak-hour bottlenecks at major intersections in sectors 69, 70, 71/72, 70/75, 71/74, 75/75A and 74/74A. Traffic studies and population projections by the authority indicate that these junctions will require grade separation within the next 10 years, as hourly traffic on the stretch is expected to exceed 10,000 car units.
In 2022, GMDA had decided to construct the entire 12km SPR stretch from Ghata to NH-48 at a cost of ₹845 crore. The project could not be executed as the state government and the authority were unable to convince real estate developers to partially share the construction cost.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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