GMDA likely to get approval for elevated SPR project soon: Officials

The tender for construction of a 4.2km elevated Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 is likely to get approval from the state government’s vetting committee within a week, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Thursday. The ₹775 crore tender has already been approved by the state government and will be floated once the committee gives its go-ahead, a senior GMDA official aware of the matter said. (HT)

The ₹775 crore tender has already been approved by the state government and will be floated once the committee gives its go-ahead, a senior GMDA official aware of the matter said. Under the latest state government directive, all tenders above ₹15 crore are sent to the committee for scrutiny.

“The tender for the construction of elevated SPR from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 has been finalised and is currently under scrutiny of the committee. We expect the tender to be approved within a week. We are ready to float the tender by the start of next month,” the official said.

The detailed project report for phase two of the elevated SPR, from Ghata to Vatika Chowk, is under preparation and is expected to be finalised in the next two months. Estimates for a cloverleaf interchange at Vatika Chowk are also being prepared and are expected to be ready within two weeks, the official said.

The construction of the elevated SPR is likely to take 30 months and the project is a top priority, he said.

GMDA had withdrawn the phase-one tender in June after the state government sought changes to the tender document and directed a revision of the request for proposal (RFP).

The proposed elevated corridor between Vatika Chowk and NH-48 will have 4+4 lanes, with 3+3-lane primary service roads and 2+2 secondary service lanes. Two-lane ramps are planned at key junctions for traffic entry and exit.

An interchange at NH-48 will provide connectivity with the national highway network, while another at Vatika Chowk has been proposed to connect the SPR with the Gurugram-Sohna elevated corridor.

According to GMDA, the project is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce peak-hour bottlenecks at major intersections in sectors 69, 70, 71/72, 70/75, 71/74, 75/75A and 74/74A. Traffic studies and population projections by the authority indicate that these junctions will require grade separation within the next 10 years, as hourly traffic on the stretch is expected to exceed 10,000 car units.

In 2022, GMDA had decided to construct the entire 12km SPR stretch from Ghata to NH-48 at a cost of ₹845 crore. The project could not be executed as the state government and the authority were unable to convince real estate developers to partially share the construction cost.