PWD plans flyover to ease traffic near Terminal-1

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to build a new flyover to ease congestion near the Terminal-1 intersection, where Dwarka Road and Ullan Batar Road meet near the NSG headquarters, a senior government official said on Thursday. Officials said the area witnesses heavy traffic due to people travelling to the airport as well as VIP movement (HT)

The official, familiar with the matter, said the preliminary assessment found that the Ullan Batar Road has a traffic volume of around 3,500-5,200 passenger car units (PCU) per hour; Dwarka Road records 300-4,500 PCU per hour from the east junction, while NH48 Gurugram side registers around 2,500-3,500 PCU per hour. “Besides this, we have assessed local traffic of 1,000 PCU per hour from Mehram Nagar and the surrounding region. Within 24 hours, more than 150,000-200,000 vehicles cross this stretch. It leads to traffic jams even near the Mehram Nagar underpass. This congestion node can be eased by developing a flyover,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

“The area witnesses heavy traffic due to people travelling to the airport as well as VIP movement. The Y-shaped flyover proposed at this junction will bypass the traffic signals and help reduce the queue build-up due to the slow traffic flow,” the official added.

The proposed Y flyover will have one arm that connects NSG headquarters to Mehran Nagar East, while the second arm will go towards Dwarka Road. “The flyover will also help separate the local traffic, reducing load on the surface level movement,” the official said.

Other projects

Meanwhile, PWD last week floated bids for detailed feasibility studies for an approximately 8-km elevated road linking Rani Jhansi Road with Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station through Anand Parbat and Zakhira, and a 0.5-km underpass near the Crown Plaza red light in Mayur Vihar.

Earlier in April, PWD minister Parvesh Verma announced that, as part of a citywide plan to ease congestion, 18 flyovers and corridor projects are at various stages of planning and feasibility assessment across the Capital.

On the Outer Ring Road, a 55-km stretch along Mahatma Gandhi Marg is being assessed for congestion-mitigation measures, and the preliminary project report has been prepared. Other key proposals include a 20-km new corridor along the Western Yamuna Canal (Munak Canal), extending the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) towards the Narela Metro station, along with riverfront development.

Similarly, a 4-km flyover or underpass is proposed at Shadipur Depot and another 4-km intervention is planned at the ITO intersection. A 6-km elevated corridor from Nanaksar Gurudwara T-point to the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Tronica City is also under detailed feasibility assessment. Additionally, a 2.20-km elevated corridor from Zakhira crossing to Karampura flyover is being studied.