Pregnant woman dies at Civil Hospital in Faridabad; family cries foul

A 22-year-old nine-month pregnant woman and her unborn baby died while undergoing treatment at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad on Thursday, health officials said. The woman, identified as Reena (single name), was admitted to the hospital around 9 am on Wednesday for delivery.

The woman, identified as Reena (single name), was admitted to the hospital around 9 am on Wednesday for delivery.

Her family members have alleged medical negligence while doctors said she had several health complications. The health department has ordered an inquiry into the deaths.

Reena’s father, Lalit, said she suddenly started vomiting on Thursday and was taken for treatment. “Within 15 minutes, we were informed that both she and the unborn child had died,” he added.

He said the doctors had advised her in-laws to shift her to a private facility, but they did not do so.

Dharamvati, Reena’s mother-in-law, said, “No doctor attended to her for nearly an hour and a half after her condition began to worsen.”

She added that the hospital staff later referred Reena to another hospital, but the timely treatment was not provided, leading to their deaths.

Dr Jayant Ahuja, chief medical officer, said the woman had multiple medical complications.

“A post-mortem examination had been conducted and the report is awaited. A formal inquiry will be initiated after the report is received and necessary action will be taken,” he added.

Ahuja said official letters have been issued to the attending doctor and nurses, directing them to submit a detailed explanation.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer, Faridabad police, said the hospital’s initial reportattribute the death to high blood pressure and related complications.

“Reena’s father has filed a complaint alleging that her in-laws delayed transferring her to a private hospital. Action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and inquiry committee findings,” he added.