Uddhav flags Marathwada’s ₹60k cr development backlog, slams BJP

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday led a protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against the mounting backlog of development in Marathwada and urged people across the state to come together irrespective of caste and community and bring the BJP-led Mahayuti government to its knees. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (HT PHOTO)

Addressing the protest titled ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega (You won’t be able to do it)’ in front of the divisional commissioner’s office, Thackeray said the backlog of development, irrigation and infrastructure projects in Marathwada had touched ₹60,000 crore.

“What is the state government doing? People should raise their voice. If they come together and warn chief minister Devendra Fadnavis about consequences in the ensuing election, the state government will start working for the development of Marathwada region,” Thackeray said.

The Mahayuti government must immediately declare a drought in areas where rainfall deficit was high and begin compensating farmers for crop loss, he said, adding, “I along with Aaditya Thackeray and other leaders will tour Maharashtra in October to check if the government is conducting drought-related surveys (to assess crop loss) properly.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) would also stage a protest on farmers’ issues in Amaravati soon, he said.

Thackeray also accused the Mahayuti government of driving a wedge between different castes and communities in Maharashtra by using the bogey of reservation. He urged communities such as Marathas, OBCs, and Dhangars to maintain peace and harmony and slammed union home minister Amit Shah for claiming that Maharashtra was a multilingual state.

“The home minister dared to insult Marathi and Maharashtra as people are divided into castes and communities,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Thackeray and said “incompetent people” were behind the protest in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. “These protests are being undertaken by incompetent people. They can’t do anything else but speak,” Fadnavis said.

Marathwada muktidin

Thackeray reached Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Wednesday to take part in Marathwada Mukti Din or Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations at midnight. The day commemorates the integration of the Marathwada region, which was ruled by the Nizam of Hyderabad, into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

“Marathwada had fought for freedom from the cruel Nizam of Hyderabad. But now, it is crying for development,” Thackeray said, as he accused the Mahayuti government of coming to power on the basis of votes from farmers, then abandoning the farmers and compelling them to die by suicide.

He also criticised deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde for his absence at the Marathwada Mukti Din celebrations. “The deputy chief minister has instead gone to Gujarat to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and eat dhokla,” he said.

Thackeray dared three Marathwada MPs who had defected from the Shiv Sena (UBT) to the Shinde-led Sena to raise their voice against the backlog of development in Marathwada. Addressing a press conference, he also accused the BJP of sidelining the political leadership in Marathwada after Gopinath Munde’s death.

“I am not making allegations. But after the death of Gopinath Munde, doubts were raised about the circumstances of his death, about which there is still no clarity,” he said.

Disha Salian case

On Thursday, Thackeray expressed anger over attempts to implicate his son and Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the 2020 death of celebrity manager Disha Salian.

Responding to questions from reporters, he said the allegations were an attempt at character assassination and warned of legal action.

“We have absolutely no connection to this matter. Aaditya has already issued a clarification regarding it. The case is politically motivated. We remained silent for so long because the government itself had appointed an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to look into it. We stayed quiet to allow them to conduct whatever inquiry they wished,” he said.

While it was unfortunate that Salian had lost her life, the Thackeray family did not know her and had never met or had any association with her.

“We have nothing to do with the events that transpired. Yet, our names are being dragged into it. Enough with this frivolous character assassination; otherwise, we will be compelled to take legal action,” Thackeray said.