Do you know how Snoop Dogg got his stage name? ‘My mother called me Snoop or Snoopy all the time’

Grammy-award winning rapper Snoop Dogg is one of the most recognisable names in the world of music and pop culture, but have you ever stopped to wonder how he came to be called Snoop? The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr, revealed the amusing backstory behind his stage name in the recently released bit from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, back in November last year. American rapper Snoop Dogg revealed the real reason behind his stage name

The revelation stemmed from a heartfelt conversation with Kelly, where Snoop shared how his mother and the popular cartoon character Snoopy played a pivotal role in shaping his now-iconic identity. “Well, I used to listen to Charlie Brown a lot and the other thing I saw on the TV, all the time, was Snoopy. I used to watch it so much that one day my mom told me, ‘You watch this cartoon so damn much, that you have started to look like him.’”

Snoop’s mother took the comparison to heart and made it a permanent fixture in his life. “I have lived with my mother for 50 years, and there was not a single day she called me by my real name. She only called me Snoop, or Snoopy,” he recounted with a smile, showing the affectionate bond he shared with his mother.

Kelly, known for her warm and engaging interview style, couldn’t help but ask how Snoop’s children refer to him. True to his laid-back and humorous persona, he quipped, “Well, my daughter calls me 'dad', my youngest son calls me 'pops'. And my eldest son calls me when he needs the money.” The response left Kelly and the audience in fits of laughter.

The segment was a perfect blend of nostalgia, humour, and personal insight, offering fans a rare glimpse into the origins of one of the most memorable stage names in music history. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson share a history of camaraderie, having co-hosted American Song Contest in 2022, where their chemistry and playful banter were a highlight of the show.

Whether it’s through his music, his entrepreneurial ventures, or his warm interactions with peers like Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg has consistently proven his staying power as a cultural icon. The story behind his name is just another testament to his ability to connect with audiences through authenticity and humour – traits that have endeared him to millions across the globe.