Kal Penn says he started to learn Hindi by watching Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: 'They have ridiculous plot lines'

Actor Kal Penn has revealed that he learnt Hindi from the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Speaking with Indian Express, Kal said that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya have "super addictive ridiculous plot lines". He also talked about several shows, including Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Delhi Crime, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Kal Penn talked about several Indian shows.

Kal Penn talks about TMKOC, Kyuki Saas, Delhi Crime

Kal said he would want to be part of both TMKOC and Delhi Crime. Talking about TMKOC, he said, "I got to know Asit Modi a couple of years ago and I did a set visit to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and I was geeking out over this–it is like one of the most watched shows on the planet. It is not everybody’s palate, and very different from Delhi Crime. But, you look at it what India is turning out and the spectrum of voices and content… I be like, ‘this is so cool.’ I want to be on both shows. I would love to do episodes of Delhi Crime."

Kal chose Saath Nibhaana Saathiya to learn Hindi

He was asked to choose between Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and TMKOC. He said, “This is hard because Hindi is not my first language. It is English and then Gujarati. But one of the ways that I started trying to learn Hindi was through episodes of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Because the level of Hindi is accessible to somebody who is learning Hindi. They have super addictive ridiculous plot lines. So I will go with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

About Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

The show is one of the longest-running shows in India. It aired in May 2010 and ended in July 2017. The show's lead character Gopi Bahu became famous for her dialogues in the show. Later the lines, Rasode mein kaun tha, became a hit with fans as it was turned into memes. Yashraj Mukhate gave it another twist by turning it into a melody.

About Kal

Kal is an American actor known for his portrayals of Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar film series. He was also part of House, Designated Survivor, Sunnyside, How I Met Your Mother, and The Namesake.