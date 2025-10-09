Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav visits Premanand Ji Maharaj, reacts to his advice of chanting divine name. Watch

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently visited Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan due to concerns about his health. Taking to Instagram, the official page Bhajan Marg Official shared a video of their interaction. Premanand Ji Maharaj met Elvish Yadav recently and spoke to him at length.

Elvish Yadav visits Premanand Ji Maharaj

In the video, Premanand Ji Maharaj was told that Elvish wanted to know about his health. “What can I say about my health now? Both my kidneys have failed. But by God’s grace, I can still meet and speak with you all. His blessings are there. There’s nothing left to fix, today or tomorrow, we all must go." Recently, Premanand Ji Maharaj postponed his Pad Yatra due to health complications. He has been unwell for several months now.

Premanand Ji Maharaj's advice to Elvish

Next, Premanand Ji Maharaj then asked Elvish if he practised chanting divine name. When he said he didn't, Premanand Ji Maharaj asked him to start doing it. “You should do it, even a little. You’re successful today because of your past good deeds. But what about today? Chant God’s name, what will you lose? Wear a counter ring and chant 10,000 times daily. Will you do it?" Elvish then agreed to chant the divine name Radha 10,000 times every day.

Premanand Ji Maharaj then said that public figures such as Elvish have an influence over as well as a following among many people. If he practises drinking, people will follow him. He added that in the same way, if he chants the divine name, even then, people will imitate him.

Elvish and legal row

In 2023, Elvish found himself amid a legal row in connection with a rave party case, where snake venom and other illegal drugs were allegedly supplied and consumed. Last year, on March 17, he was arrested and sent to judicial custody. A few days later, he was granted bail.

About Elvish

Elvish, who began his YouTube career in April 2016, has over 15.7 million subscribers on the channel. He has 18.3 million followers on Instagram. Apart from Bigg Boss OTT 2, he is a participant in the cooking-based show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment 2.