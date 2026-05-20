Dragon glimpse: Jr NTR breathes fire, stands atop pile of bodies; Prashanth Neel film gives viewers Salaar flashbacks

Jr NTR's next with Salaar and KGF-fame director Prashanth Neel finally has an official title. The film, till now referred to as NTR-Neel, is called Dragon. Its first glimpse was shared by the makers late on Tuesday night, and it features NTR in an action-packed avatar that reminded many viewers of Neel's previous blockbusters. Dragon stars Jr NTR in the lead role.

Dragon glimpse out On Tuesday night at 10.52 PM, Mythri Movie Makers shared the official Dragon glimpse on their YouTube channel and social media handles, which the actor and director also reposted.

The glimpse of Dragon is primarily an introduction video of the characters in the movie, concluding with the power-packed presentation of Anil Kapoor's cop role. The four-minute and twenty-eight-second trailer begins with Indian history, opium industry in pre and post-independent India.

Jr NTR plays the role of a ruthless killer amid the land of villains who strive to control the opium business. In one of the scenes from the glimpse, the actor was seen standing on the top of a mountain amid a pile of dead bodies. NTR is shown, all guns blazing, taking on villain after villain single-handedly in a place reminiscent of the coal fields of Salaar and gold mines of KGF. The influence of Neel's filmmaking and colour palette is clearly visible in the teaser.

Apart from NTR, the glimpse reveals several other key characters in the film, including the first looks of Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, and Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, among others.

Fans react to Dragon glimpse Many fans praised NTR's ruthless turn and chiselled physique in the glimpse. “NTR is not simply acting,he is just living in that character,” wrote one. Another added, “KGF had Rocky, Salaar had Deva… now arrives the DRAGON.” There was praise for the world Neel created as well. “Nobody comes close to Prashant Neel when it is about world building,” read one comment.

However, many fans also felt that the film looked very visually similar to the director's previous films. “Is it only me or anyone else is also feeling that the glimpse is giving the vibe of KGF and Salaar?” asked one.