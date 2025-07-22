Ted Lasso Season 4 first look revealed as Apple TV show begins filming: ‘We’re not in Richmond anymore’

Apple TV+ has officially kicked off production for Season 4 of Ted Lasso. According to Variety, filming has already started in Kansas City, with more scenes planned to be shot in London. The streaming service has also shared a first look from the set, giving fans a small peek at what is yet to come. Ted Lasso season 4: Jason Sudeikis is set to return in the Apple TV+ series.

Ted Lasso Season 4 first look

Apple TV+ shared a BTS shot and announced that Ted Lasso Season 4 is officially in production. It also gave fans a glimpse of the new season. Jason Sudeikis is back as Ted Lasso, along with regulars like Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift.

Several new actors are also joining this season, including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely. Feely will now play Henry Lasso, Ted’s son. While character details for the new cast have not been revealed yet, the mix of old favorites and new talent hints at a fresh and exciting season.

Ted Lasso takes on a bold new challenge

As per Variety, the official logline for Season 4 says, “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team.” The upcoming season will follow Ted and his team as they “learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

A strong creative team behind the scenes

The lineup continues with a powerful group of producers and creators. Jack Burditt joins as executive producer, producer role stays with Sudeikis. Jane Becker, Goldstein, and Jamie Lee are back as writers, along with Phoebe Walsh, Sara Walker and Dylan Marron With 13 Emmy wins already under its belt, Ted Lasso promises more laughter, hope, and heart in its much-anticipated fourth season.

FAQs

1. Is there a Season 4 of Ted Lasso?

Yes, Ted Lasso Season 4 is officially in production. Filming has begun in Kansas City, with more scenes to be shot in London.

2. Why is Jamie Tartt not in Season 4?

Phil Dunster’s Jamie Tartt will likely not return as a series regular in Ted Lasso season 4 due to scheduling conflicts.

3. Will Ted Lasso's son Henry be recast for season 4?

Reportedly, Ted Lasso’s son Henry will be recast in season 4.

4. Does Ted come back in season 4?

As per Season 4's official logline, Ted returns to Richmond to coach a second division women’s team