How are George Wendt and Jason Sudeikis related?

‘Cheers’ actor George Wendt died at the age of 76 on Tuesday. Wendt is survived by his wife, actress Bernadette Birkett, their three children Joe and Daniel, and, Hilary, and his nephew Jason Sudeikis, who is the son of his sister Kathryn Wendt Sudeikis. George Wendt died on Tuesday at 76.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Last year, Wendt had spoken about his nephew's career success, saying he is “very proud.”

Appearing in an episode of the Still Here Hollywood podcast with Steve Kmetko, Wendt said, "He's such a great kid. Very proud. Proud especially, you know, not only of the success, but he's solid. Have you read profiles and stuff? I mean he is... so smart, so thoughtful."

Who is Jason Sudeikis?

Jason Sudeikis followed in his uncle George Wendt’s comedic footsteps, launching his career at The Second City in both Chicago and Las Vegas. The Second City is the same improv troupe where Wendt once performed.

Sudeikis joined Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2003 as a writer and became a cast member in 2005, staying with the show until 2013.

He is best known for creating and starring in the critically acclaimed series Ted Lasso (2020–2023), a role that earned him four Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.

Sudeikis will voice Red in The Angry Birds Movie 3, scheduled for release in January 2027. He will also return to co-host the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, a charity event benefiting Children’s Mercy Hospital.

