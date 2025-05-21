How are George Wendt and Jason Sudeikis related?
George Wendt died at the age of 76. Wendt is survived by his wife, three children, and his nephew Jason Sudeikis.
‘Cheers’ actor George Wendt died at the age of 76 on Tuesday. Wendt is survived by his wife, actress Bernadette Birkett, their three children Joe and Daniel, and, Hilary, and his nephew Jason Sudeikis, who is the son of his sister Kathryn Wendt Sudeikis.
Last year, Wendt had spoken about his nephew's career success, saying he is “very proud.”
Appearing in an episode of the Still Here Hollywood podcast with Steve Kmetko, Wendt said, "He's such a great kid. Very proud. Proud especially, you know, not only of the success, but he's solid. Have you read profiles and stuff? I mean he is... so smart, so thoughtful."
Who is Jason Sudeikis?
Jason Sudeikis followed in his uncle George Wendt’s comedic footsteps, launching his career at The Second City in both Chicago and Las Vegas. The Second City is the same improv troupe where Wendt once performed.
Sudeikis joined Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2003 as a writer and became a cast member in 2005, staying with the show until 2013.
He is best known for creating and starring in the critically acclaimed series Ted Lasso (2020–2023), a role that earned him four Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.
Sudeikis will voice Red in The Angry Birds Movie 3, scheduled for release in January 2027. He will also return to co-host the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, a charity event benefiting Children’s Mercy Hospital.
Jason Sudeikis Television Shows
Saturday Night Live
Wainy Days
30 Rock
Childrens Hospital
Eastbound & Down
Portlandia
The Last Man on Earth
Detroiters
Ted Lasso
The Masked Singer
Jason Sudeikis Movies
The Ten
Watching the Detectives
Meet Bill
What Happens in Vegas
Semi-Pro
The Rocker
The Bounty Hunter
Going the Distance
Hall Pass
Horrible Bosses
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
The Campaign
Movie 43
Drinking Buddies
We’re the Millers
Epic
Horrible Bosses 2
Sleeping with Other People
Tumbledown
Race
The Angry Birds Movie
Colossal
Masterminds
The Book of Love
Downsizing
Kodachrome
Driven
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Booksmart
Fool’s Paradise
American Dreamer
The Angry Birds Movie 3
