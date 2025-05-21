George Wendt cause of death: How did Norm Peterson from Cheers die? All on his health issues

George Wendt, actor famous for playing Norm Peterson in the NBC comedy series ‘Cheers’, has died, his publicist confirmed to Variety on Tuesday. He was 76 years old. TMZ cited family sources to further add that Wendt passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was at his home. Actor George Wendt has died(X)

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time," Wendt's publicist said.

What is George Wendt's cause of death?

While authorities have not revealed the actor's cause of death yet, George Wendt had a history of cardiovascular problems. In October 2012, he was hospitalized in Chicago with chest pains, forcing him to withdraw from a production of The Odd Couple. Tests revealed a severely constricted artery, and he underwent coronary bypass surgery to address the issue. The surgery was successful, and Wendt recovered at the time.

Following the 2012 surgery, Wendt faced mobility challenges attributed to weight gain. He had ‘difficulty walking for a while because of his weight’, Newsbreak reported.

In November 2024, Wendt appeared frail and was using a wheelchair during a public appearance, and by January 2025, he relied on a cane to exit a car, suggesting ongoing physical decline.

Wendt grew up in Chicago, attending Campion High School in Wisconsin before enrolling at the University of Notre Dame. He was reportedly expelled after his junior year due to a 0.00 GPA. After traveling Europe for two years, Wendt returned to Chicago, earning a bachelor’s degree from Rockhurst College in Kansas City. His early exposure to improv comedy came through his sister-in-law, whose brother was a Second City performer, sparking his interest in acting.

George Wendt was married to actress Bernadette Birkett, who voiced Norm’s unseen wife, Vera, on Cheers, since 1978. The couple had three children: two sons, including actor Daniel Wendt, and a daughter. Birkett, a Second City alum, often worked alongside Wendt, per IMDb and That Eric Alper.