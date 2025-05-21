Menu Explore
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
George Wendt family: All on wife Bernadette Birkett and children

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 21, 2025 01:49 AM IST

Actor George Wendt has died at the age of 76. Wendt is survived by his wife, actress Bernadette Birkett. The couple has three children: Hilary, Joe, and Daniel.

George Wendt, actor best known for playing Norm Peterson in the NBC sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 76. In a statement issued on Tuesday, his representative confirmed that he passed away peacefully in his sleep at home.

George Wendt has died at the age of 76.(X)
“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time,” the statement said. 

Wendt is survived by his wife, actress Bernadette Birkett. They met while working at The Second City comedy troupe in Chicago and tied the knot on July 8, 1978. The couple has three children together: two sons, Joe and Daniel, and one daughter, Hilary.

Who is Bernadette Birkett?

Birkett is an actress known for roles in films like Heartbeeps (1981) and TV shows like It's Garry Shandling's Show. She was the unseen voice for Norm’s wife, Vera Peterson, in several episodes of Cheers. 

