Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

George Wendt dies at 76: A look at Cheers star's net worth

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 21, 2025 01:40 AM IST

George Wendt, who played Norm on Cheers, has passed away at 76.

George Wendt, the beloved actor who made beer-loving Norm Peterson a household name on the iconic sitcom Cheers, has passed away at the age of 76.

Actor George Wendt, beloved for his portrayal of Norm on Cheers, has passed away at 76. (Cheers/NBC)
Actor George Wendt, beloved for his portrayal of Norm on Cheers, has passed away at 76. (Cheers/NBC)

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.”

The affable, beer-loving Norm was a regular at the Boston bar where everybody knew your name. From 1982 to 1993, he appeared in every single one of the show’s 275 episodes, earning six straight Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

What is George Wendt's net worth?

At the height of Cheers, he reportedly earned $200,000 per episode, which added up to about $5 million per season. Adjusted for inflation, that’s roughly $10 million per year in today’s dollars. By the end of his life, his estimated net worth stood at $25 million.

Wendt's film credits include memorable roles in Fletch, Gung Ho, Dreamscape, Forever Young, Hostage for a Day, Man of the House, Lakeboat, and the cult horror film House.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / George Wendt dies at 76: A look at Cheers star's net worth
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On