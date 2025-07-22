Malcolm-Jamal Warner cause of death: The Cosby Show star dead at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, renowned for his role as Theo Huxtable on the popular sitcom The Cosby Show, has died at the age of 54, TMZ reported. The actor was vacationing with his family in Costa Rica at the time. The sudden death of the actor, who was a staunch advocate for mental health in the Black community, has sent shockwaves across the film industry. Malcolm-Jamal Warner at the 65th annual Grammy Awards(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

How did Malcolm-Jamal Warner die?

A People report quoted sources saying that the actor, who also appeared in shows like Suits, Reed Between The Lines, died due to drowning. The actor was swimming with his family at Playa Grande de Cocles in Limón province on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica around 2:30 p.m. local time Sunday, when a current pulled him deeper into the ocean, according to the Associated Press.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Police told CNN on Monday that bystanders tried to help Warner. But he was declared dead by the Red Cross. While an official representative for Warner has yet to reveal a cause of death, a Hollywood Reporter article quoted the Costa Rican National Police as saying that the actor died of asphyxia.

A career rooted in legacy

Warner, who rose to fame as a teenager after starring opposite Bill Cosby, often spoke with pride about his role in the show, which later came to be known as a cultural landmark. In a 2023 interview with People, Warner addressed the show’s complicated legacy due to sexual assault allegations against Cosby.

He told the publication that he was proud to be a part of such an iconic show, which had a profound impact, regardless of how some people felt about it retrospectively.

Warner has also starred in shows like Malcom & Eddie and The Resident; the deceased actor also dabbled in direction. He has helmed episodes for various television shows and also directed music videos.

Most recently, Warner co-launched a podcast titled Not All Hood with Weusi Baraka and Candace Kelley. The show explored mental health, Black masculinity, and community narratives, said another Variety report. He described the podcast as a space where he felt safe enough to be ‘vulnerable’.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, whose names he kept out of the spotlight to protect their privacy. He often avoided sharing personal details.

FAQs:

Q: Who is Malcolm-Jamal Warner's partner?

A: Warner was married, but he kept the identity of his wife private. The couple also had one daughter.

Q: Where is Malcolm-Jamal Warner now?

A: Warner tragically passed away in Costa Rica while swimming during a family holiday.

Q: What did Malcolm-Jamal Warner do to Regina King?

A: Warner previously dated actress Regina King, but there are no public allegations or controversies involving their relationship.

Q: What does Malcolm-Jamal Warner say about Cosby?

A: While acknowledging the controversy surrounding Bill Cosby, Warner said he remained proud of The Cosby Show and its impact, particularly on Black culture.