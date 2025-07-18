Michael Madsen cause of death: Reservoir Dogs star's autopsy report says…

Michael Madsen, best known for his iconic roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, was found unresponsive in his Malibu home on July 3 and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to his death certificate obtained by TMZ, the actor passed away due to cardiac arrest, which was brought on by a combination of cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, chronic alcoholism, and thromboembolic disease. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that no foul play was suspected, classifying the death as a natural cause. Michael Madsen died at 67(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Michael Madsen’s cardiologist backs autopsy report

Madsen’s cardiologist also spoke to NBC4 Los Angeles, attributing the fatal cardiac episode to progressive heart disease and long-term alcohol abuse. Despite reportedly being sober for several months before his death, the actor’s past battles with addiction had taken a toll on his health.

The report stated that the actor had undergone a coronary angiography in May, a medical imaging procedure to check for blockages in the arteries.

Michael Madsen’s assistant says actor was in ‘good health’

The TMZ report quoted his longtime assistant, Dougie Smith, saying that Madsen appeared to be in good health just a week before his passing, and even attended a routine check-up for his rotator cuff. His sudden death came as a shock to both friends and fans.

He had undergone a coronary angiography in May, a medical imaging procedure to check for blockages in the arteries. Madsen’s sister, actor Virginia Madsen, said that the family is not mourning a public figure but a “ferocious heart”. She added that the deceased actor was “thunder and velvet” and “a poet disguised as outlaw.”

According to another E! Online report, she added, “I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend. I’ll miss my big brother.”

Kill Bill actor’s personal life marked with struggles

The report added that Madsen's personal life was marked by struggles with depression, a troubled marriage, and the devastating loss of his 26-year-old son, Hudson, in 2022. At one point, Madsen filed for divorce from his wife, DeAnna Madsen, blaming her for their son’s suicide. However, he later withdrew the allegations and publicly apologised.

The actor, a father of seven, spent years in and out of rehab battling alcoholism. Despite these personal hardships, Michael remained a beloved figure of the film industry and was admired for his gritty performances and poetic spirit.

FAQs:

Q1: What caused Michael Madsen’s death?

A: He died of cardiac arrest triggered by cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, chronic alcoholism, and thromboembolic disease.

Q2: Was there foul play involved?

A: No. Authorities confirmed it was a natural death with no signs of foul play.

Q3: Was Michael Madsen struggling with addiction?

A: Yes. He had a long history of alcohol addiction but was reportedly sober for months before his death.