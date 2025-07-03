Michael Madsen's net worth revealed: Here's how much 'Reservoir Dogs' star was worth

Actor Michael Madsen, known for his roles in iconic films like 'Reservoir Dogs' and Kill Bill, passed away at the age of 67 from cardiac arrest, his manager confirmed. Madsen's exact net worth is not available publicly. However, websites like Celebrity Net Worth estimated Madsen's net worth between $2 million to $5 million. Michael Madsen passed away at 67. (X)(Twitter)

Madsen, who became a cult figure for film audiences worldwide for his portrayal of the character, Mr. Blond, in Quentin Tarantino's 1992 debut, Reservoir Dogs, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Malibu on Thursday. His manager, Ron Smith, confirmed the actor's passing to NBC News.

Michael Madsen Net Worth

A Chicago, Illinois, native, Michael Madsen's source of wealth was his acting career spanning over four decades, during which he has starred in over 150 films, many of which were significant commercial successes. He invested much of what he earned from films, which helped to churn wealth for him. In 1999, he purchased a 424-square-foot property in Malibu for approximately $2 million and later sold it in 2007 for around $9.95 million, netting $7.95 million in profits, as his profile on TheRichest.com.

Madsen also reportedly owns residences in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. In addition to his real estate investments, Madsen branched out into business with his hot sauce brand, aptly named American Badass.

Michael Madsen's Manager's Statement

Michael Madsen’s managers, Susan Ferris and Ron Smith, and publicist Liz Rodriguez issued a joint statement after the actor's death, revealing that the cause appeared to be cardiac arrest.

“In the last two years, Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film, including upcoming feature films ‘Resurrection Road’, ‘Concessions’ and ‘Cookbook for Southern Housewives' and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life. Michael was also preparing to release a new book called ‘Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems’ currently being edited,” the statement read. “Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”