Michael Madsen, Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs star, dies at 67

Michael Madsen, the iconic actor known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, and The Hateful Eight, has died on Thursday. He was 67 years old. He was found unresponsive in his Malibu home, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reporting no foul play, as per a TMZ report. Madsen’s manager, Ron Smith, confirmed to PEOPLE that the preliminary cause of death was cardiac arrest, pending a coroner’s report expected in 4–6 weeks. Michael Madsen died at 67(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Madsen’s career spanned over 300 film credits since the 1980s, often in low-budget projects, but his defining role was Mr. Blonde in Reservoir Dogs (1992), where he infamously tortured a police officer to Stealers Wheel’s Stuck in the Middle with You. He became a Tarantino staple, starring in Kill Bill: Volume 1 & 2 and The Hateful Eight. Other notable films include Thelma & Louise and Donnie Brasco.

In a statement to NBC4 Los Angeles, Madsen’s managers, Smith and Susan Ferris, and publicist, Liz Rodrigue, said: “In the last two years, Michael has been doing incredible work with independent films, including upcoming features Resurrection Road, Concessions, and Cookbook for Southern Housewives."

They noted he was excited about a new book, Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems. “Michael was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many,” they added.

Madsen’s personal life was marked by tragedy, including the 2022 suicide of his son, Hudson Madsen, which deepened his struggles with depression and substance abuse. A 2024 domestic violence arrest and ongoing separation from his wife, DeAnna, added strain.