Actor Brad Pitt's home broken into, ransacked by thieves; Los Angeles police probing burglary

The Los Angeles police is investigating a burglary at a house owned by Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, according to law enforcement sources. Brad Pitt had on Monday attended the London premiere of his movie ‘F1’. His representatives declined to comment on the incident.(REUTERS)

Pitt, who is currently on a global promotion tour for his movie ‘F1’, was not home during when the break-in was orchestrated, sources told NBC News.

The Los Angeles police department said that they responded to a break-in on Wednesday night at the North Edgemont Street in LA's Los Feliz neighbourhood.

Officer Drake Madison told the Associated Press that he could not immediately identify the owner of the house when the burglary took place.

Representatives for Pitt declined to comment on the incident. The actor had bought the home for $5.5 million in April 2023, according to AP.

The actor had on Monday attended the London premiere of his movie ‘F1’, which is set to release on Friday (June 27).

Value of items stolen not known yet

Sources told NBC News that three people had climbed over the front fence of the house and broken-in through the front window. The thieves ransacked the house, but the amount and type of items stolen are not known yet.

Officials said that the thieves had taken an unknown amount of miscellaneous property, with the value of the items stolen not being disclosed.

This is the latest in a series of such burglaries targeting high-profile neibourhoods in Los Angeles. In recent months, actor Nicole Kidman and her husband and musician Keith Urban's house was also burglarised.