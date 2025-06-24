Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise reunite on the red carpet after 24 years for F1 London premiere

Ever seen a better looking frame? Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise photographed in 1998; The actors reunite for the F1 London premiere(Photos: X)

The London premiere of soon-to-release F1, saw man of the hour, Brad Pitt being joined by none other than good friend Tom Cruise. Dapperly dressed, the adrenaline junkies posed for the cameras putting an end to the 24-year long wait for their public reunion. Wondering why Brad and Tom on the red carpet together is creating such a frenzy (besides of course the good looks, good looks, good looks)? The last time this bromance was captured in public, was back in 2001 for the America: A Tribute to Heroes concert.

Seeing Brad and Tom's energy together surely stokes conversation about the two potentially starring together in a film again — maybe even something grand and high octane. It's worth mentioning here that in their expansive, larger-than-life careers, Brad and Tom have only starred together once, for the 1994 horror fantasy film, Interview with the Vampire.

Coming back to the present, Brad may be understandably stealing the spotlight for F1, but the Joseph Kosinski directorial is actually a 2-man show. Brad stars as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One driver, drawn back into the sport to mentor fresh blood, played by Damson Idris. F1 brings the thrill and pump of the real Formula One scene to the audience, what with the film being shot over real F1 weekends with Brad and Damson even performing their own driving scenes. Also expect to see cameos from some real-life F1 heavyweights, sewn into the narrative.

Speaking of Damson, the young actor is definitely star-struck by Brad and his aura. In a byte to ET at a previous red carpet, the actor shared his most surreal moment, while filming for F1: "I mean the biggest moment was really in England, in Silverstone. You know the fireworks going over, I look to my right, it's Max Verstappen, I look to my left, it's Brad Pitt, and I'm trying to stay cool and I mean Brad Pitt is really handsome. I'm trying to look, I'm trying to look MORE handsome...I'm trying to look cute! But inside I was screaming, I just felt so blessed and I'm just so, so privileged to be a part of this movie".

F1 is slated for a release, later this week.