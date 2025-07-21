What happened to Malcolm-Jamal Warner? The Cosby star dies at 54 in tragic drowning
Updated on: Jul 21, 2025 11:51 pm IST
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, star of The Cosby Show, has died at 54 after drowning in a swimming pool while on vacation in Costa Rica.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner died at the 54 after drowning in swimming pool. According to reports, the tragic incident with The Cosby star occurred when he was in Costa Rica on a family vacation.
